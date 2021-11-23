A THOUGHTFUL team of residents have offered to cook and deliver a host of festive meals to those who may otherwise go without.
The Holland-on-Sea Community Group has revealed plans to prepare tasty Christmas Day dinners for people in Clacton, Holland-on-Sea, Great Clacton, and Jaywick.
The heart-warming plate of food, which will comprise of roast potatoes, meat, Yorkshire puddings and fresh vegetables, will be delivered to the doors of recipients.
To book a free Christmas Day dinner call Mark Stephenson on 07775537722 and leave your name, address, dietary requirements and the number of meals needed.
The last date to order a free festive meal is December 11.
