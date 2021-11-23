REFUGEES who fled to the UK from a war-torn country will be given essential supplies after an organisation donated thousands of pounds to charity.

The Essex Freemasons have contributed to a £25,000 grant given to the British Red Cross, which is supporting more than 15,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan.

Since leaving the turbulent environment of Kabul Airport and arriving in Britain, many Afghan families – some of which landed with nothing - have been moved into hotels.

As part of the major relief effort they are now being supplied with food, clothing and baby milk, as well as trauma support and hundreds of pre-paid phones.

Kalyani McCarthy, British Red Cross Afghanistan relocations manager, said: “We are very grateful to the Freemasons for this generous grant.

“It makes a major contribution to the Red Cross effort to help Afghans who have mostly arrived in the UK with little more than the clothes on their backs.

“Whether it’s food, clothing or milk for babies, there’s a huge amount of need among these people and the Red Cross is doing everything it can to help.”

The financial windfall was donated to the appeal from the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons in Essex and around the country.

Paul Tarrant, the Provincial Grand Master of the Essex Freemasons, added: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to help the Red Cross with their vital work.

“There are more than 15,000 people who need everything from food and clothing to a mobile phone to allow them to stay in touch with their families in Afghanistan.

“I’m very proud that Freemasons are, once again, stepping up to help people in need.”