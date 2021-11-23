A FESTIVE event selling unique one-off trinkets which will make perfect stocking filler presents will take place next weekend.
The Christmas Gift Fayre at the McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue, Frinton, is being held between 10am and 3pm on December 4.
The fete will boast an impressive selection of items all made by local gift-makers who will be looking to sell-off some of their precious creations.
There will also be a raffle held in aid of the Colchester Haven Project, which supports people in north east Essex living with a personality disorder.
Gift-maker Tom Egan, who has organised the fayre, said: “Come along and support local businesses and makers.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.