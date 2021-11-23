CHARITY championing workers at a relaxation and wellness resort have raised hundreds of pounds for an organisation dedicated to fighting cancer.
Employees at the Lifehouse Spa & Hotel, in Frinton Road, Thorpe-le-Soken, took part in The Robin Cancer Trust’s Big Ballsy Run throughout October.
The virtual challenge required participants to run either 10km, 50km, or 100km while garnering donations on behalf of the charity for their efforts.
In total the spa’s team of pavement-pounders generated more than £401 for The Robin Cancer Trust, which will now be used to fund potentially life-saving work.
A spokesman for The Robin Cancer Trust said: “Thanks guys for your fantastic support – a blooming ballsy team effort from you all.
“Your support means we can continue raising awareness of testicular cancer as well as providing support to men who are newly diagnosed.”
The Robin Cancer Trust, a germ cell cancer community and charity, was founded in 2012 by the Freeman family following the untimely death of Robin Freeman.
The beloved son and brother, aged just 24, was diagnosed in the prime of his life in 2011 with a rare form of testicular cancer.
To find out more about The Robin Cancer Trust visit therobincancertrust.org.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.