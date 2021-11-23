A MAN from Clacton has been banned from the roads for three years after being found drug driving on the M25.
Wayne Tappin, 40, of Hyacinth Close, admitted a charge of driving when the proportion of THC in his blood exceeded the legal limit.
Bromley Magistrates’ Court heard he had the controlled drug in his system while driving his blue Fiat Punto in Dartford on May 7.
He was banned from driving for three years and fined £120.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
