A YOUNG man who tragically died after being stabbed would have “loved all the attention” as his family marched through a town centre in his memory.

Harry Burkett, 21, sustained what turned out to be a fatal stab wound in Orwell Road, Clacton, shortly after midnight on September 12.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics who rushed to the scene, Harry, who was visiting Clacton to enjoy a night of clubbing with a friend, died in hospital.

In a poignant tribute to the beloved “fun character”, roughly 40 people took to the streets on Saturday with placards held aloft to honour his life.

Some of those who took part in the march also proudly displayed banners which featured photos of Harry while others chanted his name.

Starting at Coral, in Station Road, at 12noon, the congregation travelled through and around the town centre before concluding on the beach near Clacton Pier, which lit up blue in tribute.

Lilly Hudson, 19, who lived with Harry, her boyfriend’s cousin, in Grays, believes the youngster would have been thrilled to see so many people celebrating his life.

“I think it went really well and people in the town even joined in when they saw us, which was so lovely to see,” she said.

“There were loads of people who were friendly and giving all of us support and while we marched they clapped and bibbed their car horns.

“Harry would have loved all the attention and he would have had a smile from ear to ear.

“He would have been so proud of every single person who showed up in his honour.”

Harry’s cousin, Danielle Barry, 25, also took part in the march.

She said: “We felt the march went well, as well as it could be under the circumstances, and the support from the local community has been good.

“We want Harry’s memories and name to live on.

“We feel as a family we have done Harry proud and we hope he is now with his mum looking down upon us all with pride.”

As well as using the march to pay tribute to Harry, his family and friends also took the opportunity to raise awareness of knife crime.

Lilly said: “It was so important because Harry was not the first and he will not be the last victim of knife crime.

“It is so sad people cannot go out and enjoy themselves without worry.

“We need to get awareness out there to stop knife crime because it is not fair on family and friends losing someone over a knife.”

Danielle added: “Harry had his whole life in front of him but was cruelly taken from us too soon.

“We hope we can get the message across to people to ditch the knife and save a life.”

Since Harry’s death a 16-year-old boy, from Clacton, has been charged with murder.