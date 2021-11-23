A LONG-RUNNING performing arts college is preparing to host its first in-house production in its brand new state-of-the-art facility.

Tiffany Theatre College has produced countless shows and musicals at theatres in both Essex and Central London for more than two decades.

Founded in 2001 by Chriss Campbell-Welch, the renowned school nurtures future stage stars and acts as a gateway to the more professional aspects of the industry.

Most recently, for example, Tiffany graduates could be seen dancing alongside world famous artists at the EMA Awards and with pop band Steps on their comeback tour.

“They really do get everywhere across the industry, and it all starts with their training in Clacton,” added Phil Gostelow, experienced head of musical theatre.

“Our course is a three year professional diploma in the performing arts, which all students have to audition for to be accepted onto.

“Following their training with us, they aim to leave with an agent and go straight into their professional careers.

“From last year’s graduates, all of our musical theatre students landed professional representation, and nearly all of them are already in rehearsals for professional jobs.”

The college’s staff and students are now gearing up for what will be the inaugural performance at their new studio space in Oxford Road, Clacton.

Having only set-up camp roughly two months ago, Phil, 39, and his team, have decided to celebrate the move by hosting their Christmas show in-house.

Boasting 40 ‘triple threat’ performers, all of whom are equally skilled and trained in singing, acting and dancing, the extravaganza has been curated by industry stalwarts.

Dilly Greasley of the English National Ballet and West Side Story’s Tim Major are just two of many names helping to produce the performance.

“This performance really will be a showcase of the stars of the very near future,” said Phil, who has worked on Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

“The show will feature Christmas classics, as well as some new and interesting additions, spanning the eras and definitely including something for everyone.”

Tickets for the Christmas at Tiffany’s shows, which will run at 6pm and 8pm on December 3, cost £12.50 and can be purchased by visiting tiffanytheatrecollege.com.