A CHRISTMAS tree festival will be held in Clacton to raise cash for a vital air ambulance.
Pier Avenue Baptist Church will be hosting the event to raise funds for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.
The festival will take place on the weekend of December 18 and 19 and will include refreshments, craft activities, a Santa’s Grotto and more.
All the money raised by the Christmas Tree Festival will help the air ambulance to continue its operations across both counties and beyond, allowing them to bring the hospital to the patient in emergency situations.
Dan Fountain, organiser of the festival, said: “We are very pleased to host this event, bringing some Christmas cheer after such a tough couple of years.
“We would like to thank everyone in advance for attending the festival and helping to raise money for the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.
“This event means the air ambulance will be able to continue to operate and make a potentially life-saving difference in someone’s time of need.”
If you’re part of a children’s or youth organisation or club, you can sign up to enter a tree or find out more information via the festival’s website at clactonchristmastreefest.org.uk.
