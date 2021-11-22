A MAN from Clacton will have to stump up more than £400 after boarding a train without a ticket.

Mark Giovani, 59, from Elmden Court, was found without a ticket on June 14 between Clacton and Stratford railway stations.

A charge of boarding a train without a valid ticket was proved in his absence at the City of London Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £220 and was ordered to pay £150 costs and £35.60 in compensation. He must also pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.