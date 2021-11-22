SANTA will be heading for Clacton Pier this weekend as the seaside attraction’s popular Christmas experience gets underway.

The main man will be taking up residence in his purpose-built grotto alongside his reindeers’ stables and he will be accompanied by his elves and a host of animatronic characters.

Frosty the Snowman is returning, pier mascot Sydney the Seagull will be donning his new Christmas outfit and the entire inside area has been decked out in colourful festive fayre.

A large tree has been installed at the pier entrance for the first time this year and will be lit up throughout.

The fun begins on Saturday, November 27, and continues right through until December 23.

Pier director Billy Ball said that Santa will get a warm welcome and will be kept busy by visiting families for the next month.

“We have grown our grotto and North Pole experience having invested in a purpose-built facility last year,” he said.

“We have also introduced a culinary revamp with afternoon tea with Santa as a new feature and there are several package options to suit all ages.

“Christmas is such a special time for families, and we aim to ensure that they have a truly memorable experience with us.”

There is also an opportunity to write a letter to Santa and post it at the pier.

Mr Ball added that Frosty, who interacts with children, and the singing reindeers proved a big hit last winter and they have been tuning up for this festive season.

“Early bookings are going extremely well, and we expect Santa will be kept on his toes with all his young visitors.”

There is also a Christmas Cracker deal consisting of unlimited rides, a Go-Karts ride, a round of Adventure Island golf, a visit to the seaquarium, five video games and a candy cane for £19.99. It will run from Saturday through to January 3.