TIME is running out for schools to book tickets for dedicated pantomime performances at Clacton's Princes Theatre.

The term-time matinee shows of Jack and the Beanstalk are available for schools to book at a reduced group rate, with special provision put on to help teachers manage a trip to the theatre for classes.

School shows must be booked by November 29 to benefit from the discount and added support.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council, which runs the venue, encouraged teachers to sign up.

“A trip to the theatre, whatever the show, is a real treat for children as they get to experience a wonderful world of culture,” he said.

“But panto has to be the most fun show for children – and grown-ups too – to get involved with, with all of the interactivity and laughs. This year’s show is no exception and promises to be a whole lot of fun.

“Both the cast and crew love school performances as they are so noisy and fun, so book now to bring your class along.”

The venue’s Theatre Access Fund, made up of donations by audiences from the previous year’s pantomime and other shows, helps to support children from disadvantaged backgrounds attend by further reducing the cost for qualifying schools.

“Our thanks go to everyone who has donated over the past year to the Theatre Access Fund, which enables children whose parents would otherwise be unable to afford tickets to still come along with their classmates,” Mr Porter added.

Tickets for school groups must be booked by calling the Princes Theatre Box Office on 01255 686633 option one.

Non-group tickets can also be booked online at princestheatre.co.uk.