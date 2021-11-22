BRIGHTLINGSEA Regent have apologised after their Pitching In Isthmian League Premier clash with Potters Bar Town was abandoned due to a floodlight failure.

The visitors were leading through Joseph Boachie's 56th-minute goal before the lights went out in the second half, at North Road.

Play was suspended after the hour mark, when the lights went out on one side of the ground.

And despite the floodlights briefly coming back on, they failed again and the match was abandoned.

R's goalkeeper Louis Hawes had earlier pulled off a fantastic penalty save, early in the second half.

Regent, who say they have contacted a contractor to get the fault repaired as soon as possible, have made the rearranged game with Potters Bar, scheduled for January, free entry.

In a statement on the club's website, Regent secretary Tony Osborne said: "After Saturday’s disappointment which was caused from an issue with our floodlights, personally I’d like to once again apologise to Potters Bar Town’s, players, officials and spectators. To the match officials and to everyone in attendance on Saturday.

"I felt we did everything we could, we attempted to get the lights on to get the match completed.

"After three or four attempts it seems a fault had developed with one of the stanchions at the club, which was working completely fine for Tuesday evenings match! A really frustrating day for all.

"We have had the opportunity to reflect and I appreciate Potters Bar Town for being understanding throughout.

"The two clubs have agreed to replay the fixture on Tuesday 18th January at 7:45pm.

"As a gesture of goodwill, we have agreed to make this match free entry for all as our apology!

"However, we will have a collection on the gate to cover the match officials costs and any additional profit from this will go towards a chosen charity by the clubs committee.

"We are currently in contact with a contractor to get the fault repaired as soon as possible."