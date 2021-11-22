AN elderly man was hospitalised and left requiring eye surgery after being attacked and suffering a nasty injury.
Essex Police are investigating an assault which is reported to have taken place in Rush Green Road, Clacton, at about 11.40am on September 10.
As a result of the attack, the victim, a man in his 60s, sustained an injury to his eye and had to be taken to hospital where he underwent surgery.
Since then a 76-year-old man has been voluntarily interviewed in connection with the incident – the details of which have only just been released.
No arrests have been made but Essex Police are now appealing for anyone with information, who saw what happened or has any video footage to contact them.
A spokesman for the force said: “If you have any information you can submit a report online essex.police.uk - please quote the crime reference number 42/198763/21.
“You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
