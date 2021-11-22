A MANHUNT has been launched for a wanted resident.
Essex Police are searching for Leslie Smith, 26, of Colchester.
Officers want to speak to him in connection with a breach of a court order.
Anyone with information can submit a report online by visiting essex.police.uk and quoting crime reference 42/239119/21.
The force can also be contacted on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.