MOTORISTS are experiencing heavy delays at Tollgate, it has been reported.
Traffic is building up at the new traffic lights on the roundabout at Eight Ash Green and Tollgate.
One driver has urged people to avoid the area.
The traffic was particularly heavy in the morning at around 9.30am.
The A12 has also been affected.
Pressure on these lights on a Sunday at 9.30am. This is the real challenge, when Tollgate in #Colchester is packed at the weekend. Worked ok on work days. pic.twitter.com/UP2Uimb0RK— ColchesterViews. (@Colchesterviews) November 21, 2021
