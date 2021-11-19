A MULTI-AWARD winning production will be heading into town next week.

The long-awaited Brassed Off play, which is the joined effort of Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society and Tendring Brass Band, will be taking over Clacton's Westcliff Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm.

There will also be an afternoon production for visitors to enjoy at 2.30pm on Saturday.

The dramatic show, which has many humorous moments, is set in Yorkshire in 1994, when miners lost their jobs as a result of pits closing down.

The play follows the story of the village of Grimley and how the local colliery’s band overcome their feelings of hopelessness and became British champions just a few days after the closure of their colliery was announced.

For CADS there is extra poignancy as father and son, Danny the band-leader and his struggling son Phil, are played by father and son Paul Welham and his son Drew.

This is the first time they have been in a production together and both have emotional and hard-hitting lines to deliver.

Paul Welham said: "Director Brenda White-Robinson and band leader Anthony Sanders have worked hard over the months to keep enthusiasm and spirits up till rehearsals could begin again in September 2021 and now all the cast are raring to go to make this a very special production.

"All the cast are looking forward to welcoming new theatregoers as well as loyal supporters of CADS and Tendring Brass to a memorable performance."

Tickets are £10.

Visit westcliffclacton.co.uk