A FAMILY-RUN zero waste business dedicated to helping shoppers make more environmentally-friendly choices will celebrate an anniversary next week.

UnSealed is an eco-refill store located in The Grove, Clacton that encourages residents to limit their reliance on single-use plastics.

It achieves this by allowing shoppers to take into the shop re-useable vessels which can be filled with any items on sale, such as dried loose foods and cleaning products.

The store was opened back in late 2019 by mother and daughter duo Zoe Tipple and Kayleigh Seal, who are now planning on marking their shop’s 2nd birthday.

To celebrate the milestone, which falls on November 23, they have hidden decorated stones throughout the town and along the seafront.

Anyone who takes part in the unique hunt and finds one of UnSealed stones can then claim a free eco gift voucher in-store.

Reflecting on the past year Kayleigh said: “We have been overwhelmed by the continued support shown to our more environmentally friendly way of shopping.

“We are really pleased to say our customer base is expanding with new faces coming through the door every week and it is great to see things getting back to normal.

“We have had an exciting and productive year not only with the shop but other waste reduction initiatives.”

Over the last 12 months Kayleigh and Zoe have rolled out their Beach Toy Library scheme and encouraged the Princes Theatre to adopt a reusable cup scheme.

Their liquid refills have also almost doubled since its first year and they have prevented more than 3,000 new plastic bottles from being purchased.

“There has never been a better time to make the switch to more environmentally friendly products and a more sustainable way of shopping,” added Kayleigh.

“Looking at how our lifestyles and shopping choices are impacting the planet can be quite a daunting prospect.

“But if we all make simple changes, even the smallest of changes, these actions will have a hugely positive impact.

“In the run up to Christmas please remember to shop local and support independent stores, so pop in and begin your plastic free journey.”

To find out more information about UnSealed visit facebook.com/lovinglifeunsealed.