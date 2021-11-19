COSTUMES worn by a late pantomime dame are set to grace the stage of a Clacton performing arts venue as part of its Christmas time production.

John Inman, who is perhaps most famous for his starring role in television sitcom Are You Being Served?, died in 2007 at the age of 71.

In addition to his work on screen the well-known actor was also considered a theatre legend and his character often donned elaborate and dazzling outfits.

John’s costumes were then passed on to the Dame Malcolm Lord, who has this year donated a collection of the great showbiz star’s attires and wigs to Jamie Riding.

Jamie will perform at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, throughout the seasonal period as Dame Daisy Trott in pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

“The colour and creativity of pantomime dame costumes is always a spectacle, but to know there is a history and story to your outfit adds a certain something,” he said.

“Indeed, pantomime itself is full of heritage and tradition so it is fitting – metaphorically and literally – and a real honour to be wearing John Inman’s costume.”

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said he hopes the audiences to go to watch the theatre show are wowed by the outfits on display.

He said: “We are seeing more recognition of costume designers and other skills which make theatre, TV and movie productions the fantastic spectacles they are.

“So I hope audiences can appreciate both the style and history of Dame Daisy’s outfit this year.”

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk, which runs from December 4 until January 1, cost £15, £14 for concessions and £52 for families from princestheatre.co.uk.