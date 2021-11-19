A SPECIALIST consultancy firm has helped a leading global supplier of composite products operate in a more environment-friendly way.

Park City, based in Colchester, partnered up with Clacton company Dura Composites, in support of its application for ISO 14001 accreditation.

The seal of approval is an international standard and means the business has implemented an effective environmental management system.

The eco-friendly infrastructure ultimately helps Dura Composite reduce the impact its employees and products and services have on the planet.

The accreditation, fittingly announced following COP26, comes after the company’s recent expansion, which included a focus on increasing overall efficiency.

Tim Price, operations director of Park City, said: “We were able to provide a service that many other HR and Health and Safety consultancies cannot.

“Dura Composites is a proactive and environmentally conscious company, passionate about the lifecycle benefits of their products.

“This accreditation enables Dura to increase their ability to meet specific criteria and impacts efficiencies in the business in relation to the reduction and waste.”

Although ISO accreditations are not a legal requirement, they can be used to measure just how committed a company is to helping the environment and going green.

Behaving in a less wasteful way can also be more financially beneficial for businesses like Dura Composites and doing so also appeals to those who care about the planet.

Mr Price added: “Customers are attracted to companies that behave in this way as we all look to improve climate change as part of our day-to-day lives and responsibility.

“We’re extremely proud to work with Dura and excited at the implications for the business and the positive impact it will have on the environment.

“We are hopeful that this is something many other businesses will embrace - and be successful in doing so with our support.”

To find out more about Dura Composites visit duracomposites.com while more information about Park City can be found at parkcity.co.uk.