GENEROUS bosses and workers at an estate agency firm have vowed to donate a sum of cash to charity for every new property listed for sale.
Blake and Thickbroom, based in Station Road, Clacton, are “proud supporters” of the Salvation Army, an organisation dedicated to helping the most vulnerable in the area.
Over Christmas, the property experts plan to support the charity, which operates out of Salvation Army Community Centre by launching a financial incentive.
For every new property listed for sale with Black and Thickbroom between November 5 and December 23, £25 will be donated to the Salvation Army.
A spokesman for the agency, which has already generated £250, said: “It is our way of helping the community where we live and have served for more than 25 years.”
Blake and Thickbroom have also championed other ways to help out the charity, including urging customers to donate gifts or food for special Christmas hampers.
The initiative requires kind-hearted residents to fill a carrier bag with items such as chocolates, Christmas cake, fancy biscuits, jam, tinned ham, Pringles, and more.
“Again, this year families in Clacton will be struggling financially at Christmas time,” added the spokesman for Blake and Thickbroom.
“To make happy Christmas a reality for these families we are asking you to be a star and put together a hamper or support the Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal.”
All hampers must be dropped off to the Salvation Army Community Centre, in Old Road, Clacton, on December 7 between 11.30am and 5.30pm.
To find out more information visit facebook.com/BlakeandThickbroom.
