Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the M25 in the early hours of the morning, but with a few at the Dartford Crossing on the A282 and the A12 as well.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas at that sort of time, then take note of what diversions will be in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday November 19 to Sunday November 21.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday November 19 in Essex?





A12

Once again there will be works continuing on the A12 Northbound to Southbound from Junction 15 to 19. There will be lane and carriageway closures for concrete renewal works.

This will take place from 9pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

Finally, the continuing works on the Northbound Junction 19 link from the A138 see the road shut at all times for construction, currently until December 21.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for survey works from 11pm to 6am.

M25

The Junction 25 to 27 carriageway and entry slip roads will be shut for maintenance works from 11pm until 5am.

Additionally, the anti-clockwise entry slip road at Junction 26 will be shut at the same time.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday November 20 in Essex?





A12

There will be a Northbound road closure due to maintenance works on behalf of Cadent Gas that will occur from 8am to 6pm on Saturday.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for bridge contraflow from 10pm to 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday November 21 in Essex?





A12

The Northbound road closure that takes place on Saturday is planned to be going for the same time period on Sunday.

Dartford Crossing

Works will be undertaken for maintenance from 10pm on Sunday to 5am on Monday.

This will this time be on the northbound (East Tunnel) carriageway closure for maintenance works.