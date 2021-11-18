FAST food workers joined forces with police officers with a view of helping reduce knife crime in a Tendring town centre.
McDonald’s employees in Clacton partnered with Essex Police’s Community Policing Team as part of Operation Sceptre week.
They were also joined by Neighbourhood Watch chairman Adrian Smith and deputy chairman Eric Dawson, Tendring councillor Gina Placey and volunteers from UTurn.
Together they conducted a knife sweep of the town, searching in secluded areas where would-be criminals might hide potential weapons.
During the hunt the safety and eco-conscious teams also tidied up the area by carrying out a litter-pick.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “Police forces across the country are intensifying efforts to tackle knife crime as part of a national week of action.
“We know people hide knives in public places to avoid being arrested for carrying them.
“Whilst sweeping for knives they also collected litter left lying around the town, and only one Stanley knife was found during the search.”
