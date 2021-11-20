PATIENTS at north east Essex’s hospitals are facing a further wait to see loved ones as a ban on visitors is set to continue.
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust banned visitors from its hospitals in Colchester, Harwich and Clacton from October 29 due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
The trust will, however, review its decision next week.
Giles Thorpe, ESNEFT’s chief nurse, said: “Our Infection Prevention and Control committee has carefully reviewed the temporary suspension of a large majority of visiting in our hospitals.
“While the number of Covid-19 infections remains high in our communities, and a higher number of people with the virus are inpatients in our hospitals, we will not be making any changes or reintroducing restricted visiting just yet.
“This is so we can continue to keep everyone safe.
“Visiting will be reviewed again early next week, in line with local infection rates and hospital admissions.
“Any changes to our visiting policy will be made as quickly and as safely as possible.
“We’d like to thank our communities for their patience and understanding as we work hard to keep everyone – patients, visitors and staff – safe in our hospitals.”
