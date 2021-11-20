DRIVERS should get ready for a road to close for 14 days.

Mill Lane, in Weeley Heath, is set to close from near its junction with Bentley Road.

This is while Power On Connections carry out new duct laying works from December 2.

Drivers should be aware of another road closure in Eight Ash Geen.

Spring Lane will close for three days from its junction with Pallant Chase to its junction with The Walk.

The closure will be in place while new connection works are undertaken by UK Power Networks from November 29.

A road in Eight Ash Green is set to close for one day.

Daisy Green will be shut from both of its junctions with Turkey Cock Lane on December 3.

This is while pole replacement works are carried out by UK Power Networks.

Openreach is set to carry out underground cabling works in Great Horkesley.

This will close Coach Road from its junction with Braeburn Road to its junction with Chiltern Close on December 4.

The works will last for a period of two days.

Drivers should be aware of a three-day road closure in West Bergholt.

Bures Road will be shut from its junction with Hall Road to its junction with Nayland Road from November 29.

The closure is required while Essex County Council carry out footway investigation and repair works

Essex County Council is set to undertake manhole cover and frame replacement works in Wivenhoe.

This will close Britannia Crescent from its junction with Britannia Court to Valfreda Way.

The closure will take five days from December 2.

Get ready for a single-day road closure.

London Road in Great Horkesley will close from its junction with Tog Lane.

The closure is set to start on December 13, while underground access is undertaken by a crew from Openreach.

Drivers should be aware of another road closure in Holland-on-Sea.

Brighton Road will close from its junction with Frinton Road a junction with Hereford Road on December 13.

The three-day road closure will be in place while Essex County Council workers undertake footway repair works.

Essex County will undertake carriageway patching works in Holland-on-Sea.

This is set to close Brentwood Road from its junction with Ipswich Road to its junction with Stratford Road.

The closure starts on December 14 and will last for four days.

A road in Tiptree is set to close for one day.

Blue Road will be shut from south of its junction with Vine Road from December 10.

This is while Anglian Water carry out installation works.

Get ready for a five-day road closure in Ardleigh.

Spring Valley Lane will be closed from its junction with Colchester Road to its junctions with Bromley Road from December 2.

This is while Essex County Council undertake carriageway patching works.

Drivers should be aware of a road closure in Aldham

Tey Road will close for three days from its junction with Rectory Road to its junction with Brook Road.

The closure will be in place while repair works are undertaken by County Broadband Ltd from December 1.

Cadent is set to carry out connection works in Tiptree.

This will close West End Road from south east of its junction with Priory Road on November 29.

The works will last for a period of five days.