A HUMPING hound whose “abnormally horny” nature is causing serious damage to his weary willy is in desperate need of surgery.

Sex-mad Milo, the pure white Chihuahua, is the beloved pet pooch of Colchester-based animal lover Courteney Smith.

The 20-year-old has been told by vets Milo runs the risk of doing irreversible damage to his penis unless his testicles are castrated.

According to Courteney, her one-year-old dog is constantly aroused and sexually grinds against objects and toys at an alarming rate.

As a result, Milo regularly suffers with a bleeding penis and has already had to be taken to the vets twice due to carpet burning his penal sheath.

Stressed and concerned Courteney said: “Milo gets abnormally horny to the point where his penis bleeds from humping.

“Our vet has informed us he needs to have his balls castrated as soon as possible because at this rate he will cause irreversible damage to his penis and lead to him being put down.

“I don’t want my dog to go through any more pain or anxiety every time his penis bleeds.

“I also don’t want him to be put down, and knowing I still have options to prevent this, I would never forgive myself.”

Courteney has now launched a fundraiser to pay for Milo’s surgery and behaviour treatment with the hope of giving him a chance at a normal if lustless life.

The remainder of the money will also be used to stifle the testicle productivity of her six-month-old mixed breed, Polaris.

In an impassioned plea to potential donators she added: “I have a deformed womb, meaning I might not be able to have children of my own.

“So my dogs are my family, my children.

“I am unable to get a job due to my autism, so I do not have a stable income and cannot afford to save my dog’s life.

“I already feel ashamed for asking for the amount I have.

“You will be saving my child’s life and there is no amount of thank yous that can show how appreciative I am.”

So far £360 of the £1,600 target has been raised.

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/emergency-castration-and-behavioural-therapy.