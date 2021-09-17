THE heartbroken sisters of a young man who was the victim of a town centre stabbing have paid tribute to their "amazing" brother.

Harry Burkett, 21, of Grays, suffered a stab wound in Orwell Road, Clacton, shortly after midnight on Sunday September 12.

According to his devastated family members Harry had only visited Clacton to enjoy a night of clubbing with a friend.

After sustaining the injury he was treated at the scene by paramedics while police officers cordoned off several surrounding roads as they dealt with the incident.

Despite the best efforts of the medics, however, Harry, whose mum tragically died when he was just ten-years-old, sadly later died at hospital.

Harry's sister Abbie Elliott, 16, has now paid tribute to her late brother, who has been described by others as a "fun character".

She said: “My brother was an amazing, handsome guy. He would do anything to make me and my sister happy and I can’t believe he has been taken from me.

“We would FaceTime everyday and have a little singsong together – but he was a better singer than me.

“I miss you Harry, you’re with mum now. Shine bright my angel. You’re always going to be in my heart.”

Harry's other sister, Brooke Elliott, 14, has also remembered her big brother.

She added: “My brother was a kind and beautiful soul. He liked to have fun and would always put others before himself – that’s what made him so loving.

“I could always hear Abbie and Harry singing on FaceTime and he would ask her to come and get me so he could speak to me and call me my nickname – Baldy – because that’s what he loved to call me.

“When I think about him now, I am filled with happiness because Harry was rarely sad and was such a bubbly character.

“I am going to miss him so much. “Harry, you’ve been taken from me but I know you’re with your mummy now.”

A 16-year-old boy has now been charged with his murder and appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court today.