A MARTIAL arts team fought their way to victory after competing in what is arguably the country’s most prestigious tournament.

Primal Combat Academy’s junior Brazilian Jiu Jitsu group travelled to Loughborough and competed in the British Open Championship.

The Clacton-based sports club and martial arts school was thrilled to be back following the cancellation of last year’s event as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Competing for the first time in three years, Lily Harper, 12, took to the mat first, putting on a display of positional dominance which secured her the gold medal and new belt.

She was followed by Ruby Featonby, 9, who, despite fighting in a category two years above her age group, scooped the silver medal after a resilient performance.

Not impacted by any competition nerves, Lilly Featonby, 7, finished her opponents with brilliant takedowns which saw her awarded with a second gold medal.

Jamie Brooks, 15, representing the teenagers, also scooped a sought-after gold medal, even though his bout marked his first Brazilian Jiu Jitsu fight in a proper competition.

Paul Harper, 33, owner and head coach at Primal Combat Academy, which launched just four years ago, also competed in the championship.

Matched against a blackbelt from another established team, Paul displayed a great offensive game attacking a variety of submissions before landing the silver medal.

He said: “I felt the team did exceptionally well.

"They all worked extremely hard with their team mates to prepare for such a prestigious tournament and managed to execute their game plans perfectly.

"I was proud of them all before they even registered and just pleased they all got the results they put the effort in for."