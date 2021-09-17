A TEENAGER has been charged with murder following the death of young man who was the victim of a suspected town centre stabbing.

Harry Burkett, 21, of Grays, suffered a fatal stab wound in Orwell Road, Clacton, shortly after midnight on Sunday September 12.

A 16-year-old boy, of Clacton, has now been charged with one count of murder and appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today.

He has been remanded in custody until a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court, which is due to take place on Monday.

An 18-year-old woman, also of Clacton, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail until October 7.

According to Harry's heartbroken family members, the much-loved "fun character" had only visited Clacton to enjoy a night of clubbing with a friend.

After sustaining the injury ​he was treated at the scene by paramedics while police cordoned off several surrounding roads as they dealt with the incident.

Despite the best efforts of the medics, however, Harry sadly later died at hospital.

Since his untimely death, social media has been flooded with touching tributes from his friends and family.

Harry’s uncle, Pete Draper, 43, said: “We are all still trying to make sense of what has happened.

“We got a call, but never in a million years thought it would be to say Harry had been found dead.

“He lost his mum Donna when he was about ten, so she is going to look after him again now and they are no longer separated.

“Harry was a fun character and would always make jokes and make people laugh.

“It is hard knowing that you will never see him again and not see him grow up.

“He will be extremely missed.”

Harry Baldwin, 20, has also remembered Harry, who he has described as being his “closest friend”.

“I am shocked, and devastated is not the word,” he added.

“He was never meant to be taken away from his family and friends so young.

“I will forever love you and miss you and I am thinking of you.

“Shine bright. I am with you everyday all day brother. R.I.P.”

Harry’s cousin Kane Livett has now started a fundraising page to generate £1,000 for a special send-off.

He said: "My cousin was only 21-years-old when he was out one night enjoying himself clubbing when his life was taken.

"We want to raise some money to give him the best send off so he can go spread his wings with his mummy."