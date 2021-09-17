Dozens of people have been arrested after police took swift action and shutdown demonstrations on major roads in Essex.

Essex Police has confirmed officers have arrested 24 people in connection with the protests on the M25 and M11.

Members of Insulate Britain had attempted to demonstrate at junction 28 of the M25 in Brentwood and on the slip road of junction 8 of the M11 near Stansted.

Officers patrolling in the Brentwood district received reports that a group of people were planning to obstruct the slip road at Junction 28 of the M25 at Brook Street roundabout.

Around 8.30am, officers were able to intervene and resolve the situation quickly meaning the road was blocked for only several minutes.

Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of highways obstruction offences and other road traffic act offences.

They remain in custody.

Police were then called to the M11 at 8:45am amid reports people were blocking the slip road.

Officers attended and worked to resolve the situation quickly and safely.

There was congestion for roughly 45 minutes, but traffic was able to move freely.

A further nine people were arrested on suspicion of highways obstruction offences and remain in custody.

Superintendent Sam Smith said: “Incidents of this nature have the potential to cause significant disruption to road users, who may need to get to work, an appointment, or catch a flight.

“Our officers worked quickly to remove attempted protests this morning and made twenty-four arrests in a matter of minutes.

“The roads have now reopened and traffic is moving freely.

“I want to thank the drivers affected for their patience and understanding.”