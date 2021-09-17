Climate protestors have reportedly returned to the M25 in Essex and have tried to block a major roundabout.

It is understood members of Insulate Britain are at junction 28 of the M25 where the road meets the A12 in Brentwood.

Photos from the scene show police officers are attendance but some protestors have made it onto the road and are now sat down.

Traffic is said to be slow moving between junctions 12 and 11 of the A12 as a result of the incident, while there are also delays on the M25 clockwise up to junction 28.

It comes as Home Secretary Priti Patel has criticised “selfish” climate protesters who brought traffic to a halt on the M25 this week.

Protesters from the Insulate Britain group stopped thousands of motorists at four junctions on Britain’s busiest motorway shortly after 8am on Wednesday for the second time in three days.

The demonstrators, including some who had glued themselves to the road, were demanding Government action on home insulation.

Scores of protesters were held on Wednesday by officers deployed from four forces – Surrey Police, Hertfordshire Constabulary, Kent Police and the Met – and totals given by each force suggest 86 were arrested overall.

Essex Police also made 12 arrests on Monday following a simialr protest in Thurrock.

On Thursday evening, Ms Patel spoke out against the “guerrilla tactics” used by protesters which she said “detract from their cause”.

She said: “Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy and there will always be space for legitimate groups to make their voices heard.

“But this Government will not stand by and allow a small minority of selfish protesters to cause significant disruption to the lives and livelihoods of the hard-working majority.

“The guerrilla tactics used by Insulate Britain detract from their cause and I know the public will agree that the scenes on the M25 this week were completely unacceptable.”

