ESSEX Police have made two further arrests in relation to the death of a 21-year-old in Clacton.
Harry Burkett, 21, who lived in Grays, suffered a stab wound in Orwell Road just after midnight last Sunday.
Paramedics treated him at the scene but he sadly died in hospital.
Yesterday evening, the police have arrested a 16-year-old boy from Clacton on suspicion of murder and a 18-year-old woman from Clacton on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Both remain in custody at this time.
An 18-year-old man from Clacton and a 17-year-old girl from Clacton, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail until October 7.
A 20-year-old woman from Clacton arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail until October 7.
Anyone with information who has not yet contacted us can call us on 101 quoting incident number 5 of Sunday 12 September or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.