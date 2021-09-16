A SEASIDE town venue is set to play host to an accomplished actress and screenwriter to mark the publication of her new book.
Dame Eileen Atkins, 87, will be discussing her latest hardback Will She Do? during an event at the McGrigor Hall, in Frinton, on October 30.
The author's memoir details her journey from a council estate in Tottenham in the 1930s to becoming a celebrated and famous stage and screen star.
Copies of the book will be available to purchase at the event and the Bafta and Emmy-winner will also take part in a book signing and meet-and-greet.
An Evening with Dame Eileen Atkins, presented by Caxton Books and Frinton Summer Theatre, will start at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £15 and can be purchased by visiting frintontheatretickets.co.uk.
