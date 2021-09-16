A MUSICIAN who blends genres and was once a staple of the hardcore scene is preparing to release the first single from his “very different” debut album.

James Domestic, who works within the University of Essex’s UK Data Archive, spent 25 years of his life living in Clacton, before later moving to Colchester.

Over the past decade he has performed as part of several different bands, including The Domestics, Tokyo Lungs, Hazard Profile and many more.

During that period James’ compositions and approach to song writing very much embodied the traits of raging hardcore punk rock.

So much so, the published poet and academic, doctorate, DJ and producer, who writes three songs a day, credits himself with coining the term East Anglian Hardcore.

His forthcoming offering, however, marks somewhat of a departure from his heavier material and instead blends funk, psychedelia, reggae and post-punk.

Lead single Faze Out, for example, which will be released on October 15, features everything from psycho organs and fuzz-guitar to angry synths and gravelly vocals.

Speaking about the track James said: “It’s possibly not what you might expect if by some chance you’re aware of any of my other bands - this is a very different beast.”

Faze Out will feature on James’ forthcoming debut solo album, Carrion Repeating, which is slated for release in April both in the UK and Germany.

Between now and then further tracks from the record will gradually be alongside interesting and theme-encapsulating visuals.

The LP’s online release will also mark the first time Kibou Records, James’ independent label, has entertained digital distribution.

“This is the first time Kibou Records has done digital singles leading up to an album, but vinyl pressing times are ridiculous right now, so we’re giving it a go,” he said.

“There will be four singles between now and the album release and each one will have an accompanying video.”

To find out more information about James Domestic and his forthcoming releases visit facebook.com/jamesdomesticscott or jamesdomestic.com.