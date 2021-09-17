A TOWN’S mayor has said a blanket speed limit needs to be put in place so there can be no confusion surrounding the speed motorists can drive at.

Frinton and Walton mayor Ann Oxley said it’s “easy to forget” how fast you can travel across the area due to the lack of consistency in speed limits.

Frinton and Walton Town Council has now called for the issue to be put to bed by a blanket speed limit which would be in place when entering the whole of the town council area.

Walton Road, leading to Kirby, was highlighted as a particular hotspot in need of more motorists applying their brakes to better protect residents.

“I think it needs to be made in-keeping with all the other roads around here,” Mrs Oxley said. “There’s a lot of speeding on this road.

“I think the problem is you’ve got so many small pieces of areas where some are a 30mph limit and some are 40mph. It all has to be in-line to avoid a mix-up.

“I won’t deny the fact I’ve got confused on Walton Road myself before and I’ve followed buses going more than 30mph there too. People often forget the limit as it’s a long, open stretch.

“We’ve had various community groups carrying out speed watches and they’ve highlighted the areas which need action, but often they’re just catching out the elderly people who are a little confused.

“We’ve also been inundated by visitors this summer and they’re not aware of what the limit is either.

“The real issue is at night when people fly down these roads, yet no-one is out to catch them.”

Mrs Oxley cited the campaign launched in 2014 where residents living in Great Holland suggested it was only a matter of time before someone was killed unless the speed limit was slashed.

As a result, the B1032 between Clacton to Frinton, was reduced from a 40mph limit to 30mph.

“I think this was a really good thing for the area and has made it safer for those using the roads and for pedestrians.

“It proves work can be done on Walton Road and we just need to keep at it.”