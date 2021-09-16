COULD you offer a loving home to a rescue dog? If so you this TV show wants to speak to you.

Programme-makers are seeking people who can provide a home to a rescue dog to take part in a new series of The Dog House.

The popular Channel 4 show is returning for a third series and looking for people to take part.

TV production company Five Mile Films is making a new with Wood Green The Animals Charity in Cambridgeshire which specialises in matching rescue dogs with would-be owners.

The Dog House follows the rehoming process, getting to know the characters and histories of the rescue dogs, people from different walks of life and watching the beginnings of new relationships forged between members of the public and their furry new friends.

View episodes from previous seasons of The Dog House on All4 here.

A spokesman for Five Mile Films said: “Once again, we’ll be following the expert team of dog-matchers, meeting this year’s rescue dogs, and of course, getting to know the people who are longing to give one of them a home.

“Is there space on your sofa for a rescue dog? Do you long for a canine companion?

“We're looking for people who are considering taking the amazing step of welcoming a rescue dog into their lives.

“If that’s you, then we’d love to start getting to know you and hearing about your hopes and expectations of dog ownership.”

Apply to be on the show via Channel 4’s website here.