A MONTHLY event designed to help residents find employment and ways to improve their chances of landing a job is launching next week.

The Tendring Career and Jobs Roadshow is a new mobile hub which will pop-up in a variety of different locations across the district.

The initiative, which will be delivered within a touring bus, will boast representatives of different organisations which operate within the area to help people find work.

Anybody living in Tendring who is looking to take their first step back into employment or into employment for the first time is encouraged to go along.

They will be advised on everything from finding courses at the Colchester Institute and applying for grants to bike schemes helping people get to the workplace.

Information about short courses for young people and mental health support and mentoring from the like of Heads Up and the Princes Trust will also be available.

The roadshow, which will also advertise general job vacancies, will begin its journey next Wednesday at the Clacton Town Square, where it will be parked from 10am-2pm.

Judith Low, population education, training and employment lead for Tendring said: “We are working with a number of local partners to introduce the people of Tendring to the wide range of support and help available as well as training and employment options.

“This is the first time that any such venture has been organised, bringing together so many different organisations to provide structured support to people who need help getting into employment.”

The Tendring Career and Jobs Roadshow is hosted by We Can Do Together, a partnership of health and care organisations in North Essex and Suffolk.

To find out more visit wecandotogether.org.uk/career-and-jobs-roadshow-in-tendring.