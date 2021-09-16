AN eco-conscious company specialising in energy reduction and supplying building management systems has scooped a top prize.

Carbon Numbers, in Elmstead Market, has been announced as the winner of the Smart Buildings Award at this year’s Building Controls Industry Association Awards.

The annual bash is designed to honour businesses which display innovation, product development, project delivery and great training in the sector.

Carbon Numbers was given the award in recognition of its work on the iconic Blizard Building at Queen Mary’s University in London.

The lighting and controls installation project has saved 370 tonnes of CO2e, the equivalent of planting 6,118 trees.

The company, based in the Lanswood Park Business Centre, was presented with the prize following a ceremony held at the Hilton Metropole Hotel in Birmingham.

After the win Caroline Fright, managing director of Carbon Numbers, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be the winner of the BCIA Smart Buildings Award.

“It is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone associated with Carbon Numbers, not just on the Blizard Building, but every project and client we work with.

“The timing is perfect too as we celebrate the company’s ninth birthday this month.

“Since founding the company in Essex with my husband Neil in 2012, we have been on quite a journey to becoming the established, trusted brand that we are today.

“We have grown from humble beginnings and I’d like to thank our customers, partners, the local community and the BCIA for all its support over the years.”

To find out more about Carbon Numbers visit carbonnumbers.co.uk.