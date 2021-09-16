A LOCAL creative treasure described as being one East Anglia’s finest songwriters and wordsmiths is returning to a historic town centre venue this weekend.
Martin Newell will take to the Colchester Arts Centre stage on Sunday from 2pm for his Golden Afternoon of Poetry & Song performance.
During the relaxed event the musician, regarded as a “significant figure in the history of cassette culture and DIY music”, will delve into his 40 year back catalogue.
In addition to the music and poetry, there will also be tea, coffee and cakes on offer, as well as the opportunity to indulge in light-hearted conversations.
Martin continues to both perform and produce work and his most recent film Upstairs Planet premiered on the West End in London and Broadway in New York.
The Jangled Man, a documentary all about his music career is also expected to be released later this year.
A spokeswoman for Colchester Arts Centre said: “You can always expect the unexpected with Martin.”
Doors for the performance open at 1.30pm and the show will finish at about 4pm.
Tickets for the event cost £8 and are available from colchesterartscentre.com or the box office on 01206 500900.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.