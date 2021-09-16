A COMMUNITY group has scrapped plans to make its members provide proof of vaccinations upon entry to its evening entertainment events.
The Frinton Community Association had toyed with the idea of bringing in a ruling which would have required guests to have had both coronavirus jabs.
The stance was taken initially due to the number of vulnerable people the group has attend its Soken House site at the Triangle Shopping Centre.
Following the Government’s decision, however, to ditch the proposed vaccine passports, the association’s bosses also decided to bin the approach.
A spokeswoman for the Frinton Community Association said: “We were considering bringing in the ruling for proof of vaccinations for evening entertainment.
“But as the Government has scrapped this, we have followed suit. No one entering our centre will need to prove they have had double vaccinations.”
