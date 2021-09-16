If you’re looking for somewhere different to stay for your next weekend away, look no further that Airbnb’s new offering of Winnie the Pooh's home.

Yes, you can book to stay in the original Hundred Acre Wood which has been listed on Airbnb to celebrate the character’s 95th anniversary.

During the stay you will be taken on a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood, play Poohsticks on the iconic Poohsticks Bridge and enjoy locally sourced, hunny-inspired meals.

The accommodation is situated in Ashwood Forest and will be open for two separate stays on 24 & 25 September, with booking open on 20 September.

It can sleep four guests in it’s one bedroom and three beds, with a mezzanine level accessed by a timber ladder.

The listing describes the interior, promising a truly relaxing stay:

The accommodation sleeps four in the one bedroom, with two beds on a mezzanine level (PA)

“I brought Pooh’s house to life taking inspiration from the original decorations of E.H. Shepard, with exposed tree branches wrapped around the house, “Mr. Sanders” inscribed above the doorway, shelves stocked full of ‘hunny’ pots and bespoke wallpaper that I have designed,” it says.

“During each stay, guests will be taken on a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood, play Poohsticks on the iconic Poohsticks Bridge and enjoy locally sourced hunny-inspired meals.

“The house will be bookable for guests currently resident in the UK who love Winnie the Pooh. As we anticipate this listing to be extremely popular, and it is only available for two separate one-night stays.”

Guests can enjoy complimentary bottled water and local snacks, Winnie the Pooh yoga mats and 24-hour security.

For your chance to stay in Winne the Pooh’s home, head over to the Airbnb listing!