POLICE stopped a driver who was making their way down the A12 with a badly broken windscreen.
The vehicle was stopped on the dual carriageway near Chelmsford on Thursday.
Essex Roads Policing said on Twitter: "This vehicle was stopped driving on the A12.
"The driver didn't see the problem with the windscreen as it's getting fixed in a couple of days.
"We did see the problem and the vehicle has been prohibited and driver processed."
If you're caught driving with a cracked windscreen in the driver's view you can be issued with points and a fine.
