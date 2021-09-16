POLICE stopped a driver who was making their way down the A12 with a badly broken windscreen.

The vehicle was stopped on the dual carriageway near Chelmsford on Thursday.

Essex Roads Policing said on Twitter: "This vehicle was stopped driving on the A12.

"The driver didn't see the problem with the windscreen as it's getting fixed in a couple of days.

"We did see the problem and the vehicle has been prohibited and driver processed."

Read more:

If you're caught driving with a cracked windscreen in the driver's view you can be issued with points and a fine.