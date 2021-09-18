COLCHESTER Zoo is set to be taken over by dinosaurs as part of a roar-some new event this weekend.

On both Saturday and Sunday the Maldon Road zoo is being transported back in time to the dinosaur age.

Dino fans will get the chance to meet real life T-Rexs, velociraptors and stegosauruses' during their visit to the zoo whilst also meeting the zoos hundreds of animal species.

How can I see the dinosaurs?

The dinosaurs will walk amongst visitors with their experts rangers, and be available to meet at the elephant bush walk over the weekend.

You can see them at intervals between 11am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

What else do I need to know?

Meeting the dinosaurs is included with entrance to the zoo over the weekend and no extra tickets are needed.

Viewing of our dinosaurs cannot be guaranteed, however.

In the event of unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions, the event may be relocated or cancelled at short notice.

Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The zoo may be forced to make other changes to the event at short notice.

Where can I find out more or get tickets?

Find out more at www.colchester-zoo.com/event/dino-weekend.

Read more:

What rules are in place at Colchester Zoo?

Both indoor and outdoor areas are now open to visitors again at Colchester Zoo.

The number of visitors to the attraction is still being monitored despite the lifting of Covid rules.

Tickets should be booked in advance online in half an hour time slots.

Visitors should continue to be aware of social distancing and look out for our orange ‘High Traffic Area’ signs and be extra vigilant in these areas.

Additional hand sanitiser stations are in place and residents are encouraged to wear masks.

Visits to the zoo's indoor play area, Jungle Tumble, are available but must be booked in advance here.

Find out more about the zoo at www.colchester-zoo.com.