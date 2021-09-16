A MEGA arts plan worth hundreds of thousands of pounds will help the Tendring area is set to unlock its creative potential.

Arts Council England has announced Tendring will be among its priorities to focus on as part of the publication of its three year delivery plan.

The plan sets out a roadmap to implement the goal of making England a country in which the creativity of each individual is valued and given the chance to flourish through access to cultural experiences.

The delivery plan highlights where there are opportunities for investment, collaboration and progress and its publication follows the Government’s £1.96 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

The fund is the biggest one off investment in culture from the Government in history, providing a vital lifeline to save the cultural sector and help organisations prepare for reopening after lockdown.

The plan names 54 priority places across England which the Arts Council will work closely with to develop new opportunities for investment - both from the Arts Council and other partners.

The need for cultural investment has been recognised in these places and the plan will give more people the opportunity to enjoy cultural experiences in their communities.

The Tendring area was recognised as having a “vital ambition” to develop a cultural offer by harnessing existing cultural assets and exploring new ways of working.

The Arts Council has pledged to establish a cultural offer which will provide the area with vital opportunities.

And, increasing investment into culture in Tendring, organisations in the district have been awarded more than £370,000 through the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund over the past year.

Mary Newton, Tendring councillor responsible for business and economic growth, said: “I am delighted the Arts Council has recognised the potential that could be unlocked in our area with increased funding and support.

“Our creative and cultural strategy, working in partnership with Arts Council England, recognised this sector could blossom from a small base with appropriate support into a centre for innovation.”