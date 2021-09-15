IT has been announced Priti Patel will retain her role as Home Secretary.

The Witham MP joined Boris Johnsons' cabinet in 2019 and has been a major figure in the current Government.

Numerous cabinet members have seen their jobs under threat today with the Prime Minister announcing his new cabinet.

Priti Patel was one of the MPs to retain her role in the cabinet alongside fellow leading member chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The big casualties in today's reshuffle include Dominic Raab who was demoted from Foreign Secretary to Justice Secretary and Gavin Williamson who was sacked as Education Secretary.

More announcements are yet to be made but it has been confirmed Witham MP Priti Patel will remain a prominent member of the cabinet.