DRIVERS should be aware of a 12-day long road closure in Kirby le Soken.

As carriageway patching and haunching works are undertaken by Essex Council, the length of Walton Road, Thorpe le Soken and Dale Hill will be closed from the junction with Harwich Road to the junction with Sneating Hall Lane.

The closure will commence on October 11 and last 12 days.

* A road in West Mersea is set to closer for five days.

East Road will close from its junction with Norfolk Avenue to its junction with Suffolk Avenue for five days from October 11 as Cadent carry out new connection works.

* Look out for a three day road closure in Colchester.

Cowdray Avenue is set to close from its junction with Mason Road on September 27 as Virgin Media carry out chamber installation works.

* Drivers should be aware of another five day road closure in Walton.

Green Lane will close from its junction with Hall Lane on September 27 while new connection works are undertaken by Cadent.

* Harold Grove in Frinton is set to close for three days.

The road will close from its junction with Connaught Avenue to its junction with Harold Road on September 28. This is while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex Council.

* UK Power Networks are set to undertake new connection works in Tendring.

This will close Heath Road from its junction with Stones Green Road on September 27 for five days.

* Another road in Colchester is set to close.

St Marks Drive will be closed from its junction with St Christopher Road to its junction with St Lawrence Road for five days commencing on September 30.

This is while Essex Council carries out carriageway patching works.

Read more:

* Look out for a road closure in Frinton on Sea at the end of the month.

Upper Fourth Avenue will close from its junction with Wittonwood Road to its junction with Fourth Avenue on September 27 for three days.

The road is set to close while Essex Council undertake carriageway patching works.

* Another road in Kirby le Soken is set to close.

Walton Road will be closed from its junction with Quay Lane on October 3 for a day while Cadent undertake new connection works.

* Walton Road in Thorpe le Soken will be closed from its junction with Harwich Road on September 28.

The closure will take place for a day while pole testing works are undertaken by Openreach.

* The road in Thorpe le Soken is also set to close for a day from its junction with Damants Farm Lane.

Walton Road will close on September 28 while Openreach carry out pole testing works.

* Look out for a road closure in Tiptree/Layer Marney.

Newbridge Road will be closed from its junction with Haynes Green Road for one day on October 15.

This closure will take place while Openreach carry out pole testing works.