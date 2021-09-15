POLICE have paid tribute to the father of a man found dead in Michael Barrymore's pool after he died of cancer today.

Terry Lubbock, 76, whose son - Stuart Lubbock - died at Michael Barrymore’s swimming pool 20 years ago, has died after a battle with cancer, friends have said.

Mr Lubbock, from Braintree, announced earlier this year that he was diagnosed with terminal cancer but was found dead on Wednesday, September 15

A retired toolmaker, Mr Lubbock lived in Harlow and had mounted a 20-year campaign for justice for his son.

It comes after Essex Police arrested a man in March, on suspicion of the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock, and released him without charge in August.

Post-mortem examination showed that Mr Lubbock's son had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.

Alcohol, ecstasy, and cocaine were also found in his bloodstream.

Mr Lubbock was fighting for a fresh inquest in to Stuart's death.

Now Essex Police has paid tribute to Mr Lubbock following his death.

Detective Supt Stephen Jennings is the Senior Investigating Officer leading the investigation into the murder and indecent assault of Stuart Lubbock.

He said: “It is with a really heavy heart that I and my colleagues at Essex Police today learned of the sad news of the passing of Terry Lubbock.

“Since I first met Terry, when I became the Senior Investigating Officer into Stuart’s murder I have come to know him professionally and personally.

“First and foremost, Terry was a devoted father, he loved his son Stuart immensely and he understandably never got over the tragedy of not only losing his son, but also the fact that – like us - he never gave up on his search for answers about how Stuart came to meet his death.

“I know from speaking with him on many occasions that at times this must have felt like an unbearable burden for Terry.

"For all of us at Essex Police who had the pleasure of meeting Terry and his family over the years, I know I speak for all of us when I say we were always struck by his dignity and good grace.

“Terry’s devotion to his son and to his pursuit of justice knew no bounds. He was an example to many of us in his relentless quest for truth and justice.

“Our investigation into Stuart’s death will not end with Terry’s - as long as the case remains open, we will do all we can to deliver justice for him and his family. To this end we urge anyone who has information about Stuart’s death to please now, more than ever, do the right thing and come forward."