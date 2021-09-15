A COLOURFUL spectacle for a Hindu elephant god which has now hit a milestone anniversary returned to a seaside town.
The Ganesha Visarjan festival is a vibrant and significant ceremony marking the end of ten days of prayer and celebration of the birth of Ganesh Chaturthi.
This year’s took place event took place on a section of beach near Clacton Pier and was attended by Tendring Council chairman Jeff Bray.
During the celebration offerings were made to Ganesh, the god of wisdom and prosperity, before a statue of the elephant god was carried into the sea and immersed in the water.
The Hindu Cultural and Heritage Centre in Clacton has been supporting the ceremony for the last seven years but this year’s event commemorated its 20th anniversary.
Hundreds of people attended the celebration, which was organised by the Sri Karpaga Vinayagar Temple, and guests were even treated to packed lunches.
Event organiser Marisamy Maheswaran said: “The event went very well, lots and lots of local residents participated, and most of them offered fruits and flowers to Lord Ganesha.
“Between 1500 and 2000 people came and they all enjoyed it, and we provided 2,500 packed lunches called Prasad.
“Once again I would say millions of thanks.”
