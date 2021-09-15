POLICE have provided an update on the murder investigation into the death of a 21-year-old in Clacton, with the victim being identified officially.

Harry Burkett, 21, suffered a stab wound in Rosemary Road just after midnight on Sunday.

Paramedics treated him at the scene but he sadly died in hospital.

Detectives have launched a murder probe and made eight arrests in the wake of the incident.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Kevin Hughes, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "This is a fast paced investigation and my team is making excellent progress.

"We are following several positive leads and my officers are working tirelessly to ensure we can deliver justice for Harry and his family and friends.

"Our investigation has identified further people who were in Clacton town centre at around the time Harry was assaulted and work is ongoing to find and speak with these people as a matter of urgency."

Essex Police have provided an update on those arrested in connection with the incident.

An 18-year-old man from Clacton and a 17-year-old girl from Clacton, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail until October 7.

A 20-year-old woman from Clacton arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail until October 7.

Three 15-year-old boys from Clacton and two 19-year-old men from Clacton arrested on suspicion of murder will face no further action.

Read more:

Since his death, tributes have flooded in to Harry, who lived in Grays.

Harry Baldwin, 20, described Harry as being his “closest friend”.

“I am shocked, and devastated is not the word,” he added.

“He was never meant to be taken away from his family and friends so young.

“I will forever love you and miss you and I am thinking of you.

“Shine bright. I am with you everyday all day brother. R.I.P.”

Harry’s cousin Kane Livett has now started a fundraising page to generate £1,000 for a special send-off.

To donate to the fundraising page visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kane-livett.

Anyone with information can call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident number 5 of Sunday 12 September or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.