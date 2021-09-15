A CARE home boss is encouraging Afghan refugees to apply for the “unprecedented number of vacancies” currently on offer at the company’s facilities.

David McGuire is the chief executive of charity Diagrama Healthcare, which runs the Edensor Care Centre, in Orwell Road, Clacton.

The organisation, which provides support to the elderly and adults with learning difficulties, also oversees sites in the likes of Bromley, Orpington, and Canterbury.

Dr McGuire has now issued an appeal to the thousands of families expected to settle in the UK having fled the Taliban’s recent take-over of Afghanistan.

He said: “We have never had this number of vacancies before and despite trying to recruit via our normal routes we are struggling to fill these positions.

“We have all watched the events unfolding in Afghanistan and the number of refugees who will need homes and employment within the UK.

“We would love to hear from agencies supporting these men and women to see if they are working with people who can join us to give excellent care to our residents.”

Since the Taliban captured Kabul, Britain has pledged to take up to 20,000 Afghan refugees with 5,000 expected to arrive this year.

The likes of Colchester and Tendring, for example, have already started to welcome some families, including interpreters and other workers who helped UK troops.

“When someone has time and belief invested in them, they come alive, because that investment has made them feel valued and worthy,” added Dr McGuire.

“We are confident this ethos will help the Afghan refugees to settle more quickly, feel welcomed and integrated within the local community.

“It will help them feel more independent, having secured a job affording them some financial independence.

“We’ve seen requests to donate clothes, to offer a spare room, to volunteer or donate money, but we wanted to go one step further and offer employment.”

UK based agencies or charities working with refugees from all parts of the world are invited to email hr@diagrama.org to discuss the job opportunities further.

Diagrama vacancies can be viewed here diagramafoundation.org.uk/job-vacancies