ESSEX Police are appealing for help to find a 74-year-old missing from his home in Walton.

Ricky Marsh was last seen in the Hall Lane area of the seaside town at about 12.45pm on Tuesday.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, bald, wears a hearing aid and was last seen wearing a red and black checked shirt, dark navy blue-coloured tracksuit trousers, and trainers.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We’re worried about him and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.

"If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is please call us on 101.

"If you’re with him or it’s an emergency please call 999."