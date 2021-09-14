ESSEX Police are appealing for help to find a 74-year-old missing from his home in Walton.
Ricky Marsh was last seen in the Hall Lane area of the seaside town at about 12.45pm on Tuesday.
He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, bald, wears a hearing aid and was last seen wearing a red and black checked shirt, dark navy blue-coloured tracksuit trousers, and trainers.
Read more:
- Watch: Violent Colchester brawl leaves men badly injured
- Colchester girl Alliyah Bell, 17, dies following collision
- Man suffers broken bones after brawl outside Colchester bar
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We’re worried about him and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.
"If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is please call us on 101.
"If you’re with him or it’s an emergency please call 999."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.